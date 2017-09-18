Questions remain after Los Rios Police officer pepper sprays crowd at football game

Sacramento High School football fans react to a Los Rios Police Officer pepper spraying the crowd to break up a fight in the stands of Hughes Stadium during a football game between Folsom and Sacramento High Schools. (PHOTO: Lina Washington, KXTV) (Photo: Washington, Lina)

Video of fans being pepper sprayed at a football game Friday night has been viewed more than 72,000 times on the ABC10 Facebook page. The video shows a Los Rios Police Officer pepper spraying some people in the stands because of a fight at the varsity game between Sacramento High School and Folsom High School at Sacramento City College.

The only thing ABC10 wanted to know after watching and reviewing the video is if the officer used proper protocol in using pepper spray to break up the altercation. We have asked this question to the Los Rios Police Department several times over the last three days and still do not have a yes or no answer.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, we received this statement from Gabe Ross, the Associate Vice Chancellor of Communications and Media Relations for the Los Rios Community College District:

"The Los Rios Police Department is committed to the safety of our campus communities and the well being of students and spectators is our highest priority. The department's review of the specific details of Friday's incident is on-going."

Jake Mossawir, CEO of St. Hope Public Schools which is the charter school system that runs Sac High issued this statement on Sunday:

"We are incredIbly (sic) disappointed by the unnecessary and excessive use of force displayed by the officer involved in this incident. Dozens of unsuspecting SHPS students, parents, young children and staff who were there to watch our team's football game were affected, forcing some to seek medical treatment. We do not condone this type of behavior and we are asking that Los Rios conduct an immediate and full investigation into this officer's actions and mete (sic) out the appropriate consequences."

ABC10 has been in contact with Mossawir who is seen in the video wearing dark grey hoodie, intervening in the altercation and speaking with officers after the incident occurred. He tells ABC10 at least 14 members of Sac High's academic staff and coaching staff, administration, and security along with contracted security personnel required to be at games played at Hughes Stadium were on hand to break up the altercation before the pepper spray was released.

It is unclear at this time what started the fight and what happened to the individuals involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

