Lou Ferrigno jumps in to help fan suffering from seizure at Fanboy Expo

Lou Ferrigno, known across the world for his role as The Incredible Hulk, speaks about the Fanboy Expo on Live at Five at Four.

Lou Ferrigno, the man best known for playing The Incredible Hulk in the late 70s and early 80s, is just as incredible as ever after helping a man who had a seizure while meeting him during the Fanboy Expo in Knoxville.

Frank McAlister and his son Ted were enjoying the expo Friday, meeting with celebrities from television, comic and animation fame.

According to McAlister in a Facebook post Friday, his son was meeting with Lou Ferrigno at his booth. After taking a photo with him, Ferrigno got Frank's attention -- saying his son was trying to tell him something he couldn't understand.

Immediately, Frank knew Ted was having a seizure.

Ferrigno immediately jumped into action, clearing his booth and sitting Ted on the floor before calling the medics. Frank said "The Incredible Hulk made sure that I had everything that I needed."

Once Ted began recovering, Ferrigno reached down to give him his hand to help him up so he could be checked out by an EMT. Ferrigno insisted Ted come back after he fully recovered for another picture.

Frank called Ferrigno a 'real life Action Hero,' saying it was an honor to meet him and shake his hand. Ferrigno said he was just glad to help.

Behind the scenes, Ferrigno spends time helping his community as volunteer reserve sheriff's deputy. He attended police academy in southern California and was sworn in back in February 2006. Since then, he has been deputized in eight other states.

