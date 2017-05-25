Machette weilding clown spotted in Monterey

No charges have been filed against a man dressed as a clown holding a machette in Monterey. (Photo: Courtesy: Monterey County Sheriff's Office)

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office posted a couple of photos on Facebook on Wednesday, May 24, of a man dressed as a clown wielding a red liquid-covered machette.

The clown, Larry Tovey, from Gilroy, was spotted standing Hwy. 101 at San Juan Road holding a machete. With guns drawn, two deputies contacted Larry, eventually getting him to talk about what he was doing.

No charges have been filed because deputies discovered Larry hadn't broken any laws and the red liquid on the machete, which frightened some people who spotted the clown on the side of the road, was cotton with red dye. There were also no victims who were threatened by the clown with the machete.

There were no injuries reported. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is still investigating this incident. If anyone has any information, call the Sheriff's Office at (831) 755-3700.

