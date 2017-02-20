Mad scientist makes free energy machine

The law of conservation of energy clearly said energy cannot magically appear or disappear, but don't tell that to Tracy native Benny Lujan.

"I have always been one to break the law... the law of physics." said Lujan.

The retiree turned his kitchen into a laboratory. He is trying to solve the worlds energy problem and claims to have built a machine that produces free electricity.

"With my design it will never run out of juice." said Lujan.

The magic to Lujan's free energy machine is hidden inside a yellow box with two switches.

"I can't show you what's inside. A paten is pending." said Lujan.

The box is battery powered, but Lujan hooked up this electric meter to prove that more electricity was coming out than going in. Right now the magic box is just a prototype, but eventually Lujan plans to hook it up to his electric car.

"My whole idea is to save the world (and) reduce pollution." said Lujan.

Benny is not an electrical engineer and before he became a physics outlaw he was a counselor.

"I worked with kids and they help the homeless." he said.

Safe Place Community Outreach was youth organization Lujan volunteered at for year. Unfortunately, the program was dissolved leaving Lujan to find a new hobby.

"The kids inspired me to start this." said Lujan.

Benny figures he needs two million dollars to advance his machines. He's hoping to get funding donations on Kickstarter.

"Right now I have zero backers." said Lujan.

Fundraising isn't doing so well and that’s because he has a lot of competition. If you type free energy into YouTube you will find thousands of people trying to make their own free energy machines.

"These guys don't believe in the laws of physics either and more power to them." said Lujan.

The world needs clean energy and it may take a few law breaking rebels to get it done.

