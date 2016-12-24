Maine law enforcement attempts to "locate" Santa

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- 'Twas the night before Christmas and all throughout Maine, law enforcement was playing a fun little game.

The scanner was filled with all kinds of chatter,

with one man in particular being the subject matter.

All units were asked to attempt to locate

a red, shiny sleigh, with plates out-of-state.

"White male, red suit, black boots and red cap,"

they said, adding the sleigh was loaded with gifts, all wrapped.

"It's reported the lead reindeer has a red shiny nose,

last seen in Dexter," the officer disclosed.

He was seen entering chimneys when he wasn't in flight.

"Subject was heard wishing a merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night."

"If located, do not stop and hold," the officer said,

allowing St. Nick to deliver while the kids were in bed.

***Editor's note: The above poem is a summary of what our newsroom overheard on the police scanner on Christmas Eve. Law enforcement agencies were heard reading the holiday message below, tagging other departments to participate.

"All units prepare an attempt to locate: we’re looking for a white male, five feet tall, 350 pounds, blue twinkling eyes, white hair, white beard, mustache, rosy red cheeks, wearing a red suit, black belt, black boots in a red cap with a big white pom pom.

Subject has the last name of Claus, first name Santa, also with aliases of Kris Kringle, St. Nick and Father Christmas.

He’ll be driving a red, shiny older model sleigh with 9 reindeer. Sleigh should have out-of-state plates, they’ll be loaded with Christmas packages. It is reported that the lead reindeer has a shiny red nose.

Subject was last seen in the Dexter area on Bryant Road entering and exiting chimneys. Subject was also heard wishing a merry Christmas to all and to all a good night. If located do not stop and hold. I repeat, do not stop and hold. Please notify this agency of his whereabouts."

