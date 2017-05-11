Make way for bicyclists as AMGEN makes its way through Northern California

Route for 2017 Amgen Tour. (Photo: Courtesy Amgen)

It's here. And it's going to cause traffic issues.

Amgen Tour of California made its return to Lake Tahoe, today, May 11. The Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race Empowered with SRAM includes the overall start and Stage 2 on consecutive days in Lake Tahoe before heading to Elk Grove for stage three and finishing in Sacramento on Sunday, May 14.

The women will circumnavigate the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe with the final climb that will lead riders to the finish at Heavenly Mountain Resort. The race marks the tenth consecutive year that a women’s competition is a major component of the Amgen Tour of California.

The Amgen Tour of California men’s 600-mile competition begins in Sacramento, Sunday, May 14, and concludes in Pasadena, May 20. Set-up, however, begins, Friday, May 12, so expect traffic delays in and around Downtown Sacramento.

The course circles the Capitol and Capitol Park, leading to the closures of the following surrounding streets starting Friday, May 12:

At 10 a.m., the south curb lane and the number three lane on L Street between 10th and 12th Streets will close for set-up.

At 4 p.m., 10th Street will close between N and K Streets for festival set-up.

At 7 p.m., complete closure of L Street from 10th to 12th Streets.

On Saturday, May 13th:

At 6:45 a.m., two-way traffic on 10th Street between J Street to the Capitol Garage and out the alley begins. Two-way traffic will also begin on L Street between Ninth Street to the private parking garage.

Between 7:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the complete closure of L Street will extend from Ninth Street to 15th Street.

Between 1 – 2 p.m., Ninth, N, 15th, Q, 18th and L Streets between 15th and 18th Streets will be closed.

On Sunday, May 14th:

From 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., complete closure of westbound lanes on Capitol Mall between Fifth and Ninth Streets [cross streets will remain open].

From 11:15 – 11:40 a.m., complete closure of the Capitol Mall between Ninth Street and Tower Bridge for start of Men’s Race (cross streets will be temporarily closed).

From 11:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., circuit closure (Ninth Street, N Street, 15th Street, Q Street, 18th Street and L Street between 15th and 18th Streets) closed.

2:45 – 3:15 p.m., complete closure of Capitol Mall between Ninth Street and Tower Bridge for start of Men’s Race (cross streets will be temporarily closed).

At 8 p.m., L Street between 10th and 12th Streets reopens.

At 11 p.m., 10th Street between N and K Streets reopens

If you can't watch the race in person, NBC Sports will air the live Sacramento conclusion of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease TM Women's Race empowered with SRAM (May 11-14), which is part of the UCI Women's WorldTour. A comprehensive highlight show featuring robust coverage of the women's race will follow on Wednesday, May 24 at 10 p.m. PDT.

The 2017 race marks the first year the men’s race has been elevated to Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) WorldTour status, making it the only stage race in North America to receive this prestigious classification.

© 2017 KXTV-TV