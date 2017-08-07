Male body found in American River

(Photo credit: Sacramento Fire Department)

A male's body was found in the American River Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The body, of unknown age, was first spotted by Union Pacific rail workers around 3 p.m. in the river. It was later located by Sacramento fire crews under the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC10 as more information is provided by authorities.

