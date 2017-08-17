Man, 54, killed in Stockton hit and run; officials searching for driver

A man was found dead on the shoulder following a Wednesday night hit and run in Stockton, California Highway Patrol officials said.
According to CHP, the unidentified 54-year-old man was walking northbound on Airport Way, just north of Kasson Road, when the driver of a vehicle hit him and fled the scene. Officials said the impact sent the victim to the west shoulder of the road where he was found by a passing motorist.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time.
If you have any information regarding this accident, call the Stockton-Area CHP at (209) 938-4800.
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs