Man, 54, killed in Stockton hit and run; officials searching for driver

A man was found dead on the shoulder following a Wednesday night hit and run in Stockton, California Highway Patrol officials said.

According to CHP, the unidentified 54-year-old man was walking northbound on Airport Way, just north of Kasson Road, when the driver of a vehicle hit him and fled the scene. Officials said the impact sent the victim to the west shoulder of the road where he was found by a passing motorist.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this accident, call the Stockton-Area CHP at (209) 938-4800.

