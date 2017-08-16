Man allegedly attempted to kidnap boy from Sacramento park

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

A man was arrested Tuesday evening after attempting to kidnap a child in a Sacramento park, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Q Street when the man entered the children's play area at the park. The man approached the boy and his father, asking if the child belonged to him.

The father proceeded to leave the area with his son. As the man was following close behind, he attempted to grab the child, according to Sacramento police.

Shortly after, police arrived and located the man. He was arrested for stalking, attempted kidnapping and violation of parole.

