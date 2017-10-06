KXTV
Close

Man allegedly stabbed to death by roommate, police say

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 9:31 AM. PDT October 06, 2017

A man was stabbed to death early Friday morning by his roommate, Sacramento police officials say.

According to police spokesman Bryce Heinlein, the incident happened around 6 a.m. on the 5600 block of 39th Street. The two men got into a physical altercation that turned violent, Heinlein said.

The victim, an unidentified man in his 60s, was stabbed multiple times with a knife. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories