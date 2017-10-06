Man allegedly stabbed to death by roommate, police say

A man was stabbed to death early Friday morning by his roommate, Sacramento police officials say.

According to police spokesman Bryce Heinlein, the incident happened around 6 a.m. on the 5600 block of 39th Street. The two men got into a physical altercation that turned violent, Heinlein said.

SPD working a homicide 5600 blk of 39th Ave. Susp detained, no one outstanding. PIO on scene, media stage @ 55th St/39th Ave pic.twitter.com/sb5qF7cRcf — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 6, 2017

The victim, an unidentified man in his 60s, was stabbed multiple times with a knife. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for lacerations.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

