Man allegedly steals car, Caltrans vehicle in Yuba City, causes three crashes

Associated Press

Tuesday afternoon, Yuba City police got calls about not one....not two....but three accidents.

They say they eventually found out the accidents were all caused by the same buy, 39-year-old Clinton Harlan who allegedly stole his fathers car.

Harlan was reported to be driving the wrong way on Highway 99 and caused an accident on Franklin Boulevard that involved four cars.

But, the story doesn't end there.

Police say Harlan stole a Caltrans car and then crashed that vehicle on Hwy. 99. The crash also involved four cars.

If that isn't crazy enough, police say Harlan then car jacked another vehicle with people still inside, and crashed that car along Highway 20. Police said he was then air lifted to an area hospital. Four other people were also injured.

© 2017 KXTV-TV