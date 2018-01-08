Man arrested after attempting to steal laptop from Target in Lathrop

(Photo: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

A man was caught, then arrested, after attempting to steal a laptop and speaker from a Target in the Lathrop area, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

Steven Blevins, 30, tried using a hand key to remove the security device on electronic equipment.

Officials also believe Blevins was responsible for another theft that occurred at a Target in Tracy.

He has been booked for burglary and possession of having burglary tools.

