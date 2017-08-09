Man arrested after high speed chase through multiple counties

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

A suspect has been arrested and taken into custody after leading police on a high speed chase that went through a few different counties, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Stockton.

On Wednesday, Butte County Sheriff's Office located a gray Dodge Magnum that had previously been reported in the Oroville area for driving recklessly.

When deputies attempted to stop the car, the driver sped off. CHP units and air operations were then requested.

Gregory Alan Holloway, 46, from Vacaville who has been identified as the suspect, evaded those CHP units going southbound on I-5 through the Sacramento area towards Lodi. Stockton CHP then took over the pursuit as Holloway continued on I-5 and SR-12.

At least three attempts failed trying to slow down the car with spike strips during the chase.

After pursuing a little longer, officers then were able to set up a closure on the Old River Bridge near Discovery Bay and when the driver approached the bridge he fled on foot and jumped in the water.

Contra Costa County Sheriffs Office responded with boat assistance and after approximately one hour the suspect was taken into custody.

Holloway has been booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for felony evading and resisting arrest.

© 2017 KXTV-TV