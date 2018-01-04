Man arrested for alleged sexual assault was previously convicted of sex crimes against a child

(Photo: Marysville PD)

A man who was charged with having sex with a minor Thursday had previously been convicted of sexual crimes against a child under 14 years of age.

According to the Marysville Police Department, the victim said she knew 19-year-old Daniel Rowley from work. She said that his crimes against her happened in his car after they spent time driving around in her car in Yuba City and Marysville in December 2017.

Police learned that Rowley was already in custody at the Sutter County Jail for a violation of his parol and went to interview him.

Rowley initially denied any physical contact with the juvenile, he eventually admitted to having sex with her multiple times.

Rowley was arrested and charged with Communicating with a Minor for Sex, Sex with a Minor, and Sexual Penetration. He is being held on $175,000 bail.

