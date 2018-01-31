Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting elderly woman in Stockton

(Photo credit: Stockton Police Department)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman in Stockton on Jan. 15, according to the Stockton Police Department.

After receiving a tip, Stockton police arrested Erik Rubalcaba in connection to the sexual assault in the 2400 block of Marsh Street.

Rubalcaba, according to police, came to the elderly woman’s door asking for water on Jan. 15. When the victim let him in, he allegedly struck her several times and sexually assaulted her. He then fled before being apprehended Wednesday by Stockton police.

© 2018 KXTV-TV