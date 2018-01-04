Man arrested for homicide after fatal shooting in Sacramento County

(Photo courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department)

A man has been arrested for homicide and attempted homicide after a fatal shooting in East Del Paso Heights on Dec. 16, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers initially responded to reports of someone being shot on Dec. 16 at about 2 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Avenue, police said.

When they arrived, one man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Officers also received information that a second shooting victim was already transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, officials said.

Two days later on Dec. 18, the first shooting victim with life threatening injuries died, due to the nature of those injuries.

On Jan. 4, 28-year-old David Eggman was arrested in Sacramento County for homicide and attempted homicide related to this case, according to police.

