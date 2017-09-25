Man arrested for sexually assualting woman in Stockton

(Photo: Stockton Police Department)

The Stockton Police Department arrested a man suspected of sexual assault on Monday morning.

The incident happened at 9:35 a.m. when a Stockton Police officer was checking out a car in the 900 block of W. Weber Avenue and noticed a man get out of a car adjusting his pants.

A 35-year-old woman passenger then jumped out of the car crying saying she had been raped, according to police.

The suspect Diego Luna-Vasquez, 31, then got back in his car and sped away from Moreli Park.

A California Highway Patrol Air-Unit spotted the car near Washington and Visalia. After being involved in a collision on Garfield and Washington, officers were able to use a K9 to locate the suspect and when found he began punching on the dog before eventually being taken into custody.

Luna-Vasquez was transported to the hospital for his injuries sustained in the collision and the K9. He has been booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for sexual assault and resisting arrest.

