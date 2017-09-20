Man arrested for stalking after allegedly making sexual calls to women

John Devito (Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Department)

A man was arrested after allegedly making sexually explicit calls to women and stalking one of them over a six month period, officials with the El Dorado County Sheriffs Department said.

During the past six months, officials say John Devito, a 43-year-old from Placervillle, allegedly called women and made "rude, sexually suggestive comments on the phone." Some of the women told authorities that they could hear the "sounds of sexual activity" while the caller moaned and said the victim's name.

After months of receiving multiple calls from victims, the sheriff's department arrested Devito for stalking one of the women.

The other cases reported to authorities are being investigated for any relation.

If you were a victim, know someone who was, or have any other information regarding this case, call the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department at (530) 642-4729.

