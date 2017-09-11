Man arrested in South Sacramento sexual assualt of 12-year-old girl, burglary

(32-year-old Steve Vang of Sacramento/Photo credit: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

A Sacramento man has been arrested following a sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl and burglary which occurred on June 14 in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 11 a.m. on June 14, the sheriff's department says they received a call regarding a burglary and sexual assault at a residence near 40th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Steve Vang, allegedly entered the victim's home through a window and began stealing property. Vang, according to authorities, then assaulted a 12-year-old female victim inside the home. After the victim fought back, Vang allegedly fled the area.

Following further investigation, Vang was later charged on Sept. 6 in the case.

