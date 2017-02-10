Man charged in Stockton homicide, attempted homicide

The Stockton Police Department says a man has been arrested following a homicide and attempted homicide Thursday.

At approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the area of Hunter Street and Sonora Street in Stockton. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who had sustained a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Friday morning, the Stockton Police Department said 30-year-old Michael McPherson was arrested in connection to the homicide.

In addition, police say McPherson was also arrested for two counts of attempted homicide for separate stabbings that occurred later on Thursday at the Madison Market and Wells Fargo Bank in downtown Stockton.

