Man dies following altercation, stabbing in Modesto

One person is dead after an altercation lead to a stabbing in Modesto.
According to tweets by the Modesto Police Department, a man was stabbed after being involved in an altercation near the alley between Fifth and I Streets.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.
#Update An adult man was involved in altercation when he was stabbed. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. https://t.co/fTo0RqXWEI— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) July 3, 2017
