Man dies following altercation, stabbing in Modesto

View of the scene of a fatal stabbing. (Photo: Courtesy: Modesto Police Department)

One person is dead after an altercation lead to a stabbing in Modesto.

According to tweets by the Modesto Police Department, a man was stabbed after being involved in an altercation near the alley between Fifth and I Streets.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released.

