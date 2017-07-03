KXTV
Close

Man dies following altercation, stabbing in Modesto

Staff , KXTV 9:06 AM. PDT July 03, 2017

One person is dead after an altercation lead to a stabbing in Modesto.

According to tweets by the Modesto Police Department, a man was stabbed after being involved in an altercation near the alley between Fifth and I Streets. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No suspect information has been released. 

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories