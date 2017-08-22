Man fatally shot in North Highlands

Police lights.

A man was found fatally shot early Tuesday morning in North Highlands, and officers are still searching for the shooter, sheriff's officials said.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to the 4100 block of Painter Way just after midnight and found a man lying unresponsive on his front porch. The unidentified 34-year-old was shot in the head and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriffs officials said there was evidence of forced entry into the man's home, but there is no suspect description or motive at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the sheriff's department at (916) 874-5115 or Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

