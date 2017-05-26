KXTV
Close

Man found stabbed to death inside South Sacramento apartment, two others injured

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:41 PM. PDT May 26, 2017

A man was found stabbed to death inside an apartment Friday morning in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of a stabbing at 10:47 a.m. inside a Aspen Park Apartments residence on Mack Road near Center Parkway. When police arrived, the found two individuals in the courtyard with non life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a hospital.

While investigating, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground inside of the apartment building, according to Officer Linda Matthew, spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.

Police don't believe the incident is gang-related and are still investigating the event, Matthew said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-4500.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc10.com for more details.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories