A man was found stabbed to death inside an apartment Friday morning in South Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to calls of a stabbing at 10:47 a.m. inside a Aspen Park Apartments residence on Mack Road near Center Parkway. When police arrived, the found two individuals in the courtyard with non life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a hospital.

5200 Block Mack:SPD is on scene of a Homicide, PIO3 enrt #sacpd pic.twitter.com/x9O0XgPW0s — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) May 26, 2017

While investigating, officers found an unresponsive man lying on the ground inside of the apartment building, according to Officer Linda Matthew, spokesperson for the Sacramento Police Department.

Police don't believe the incident is gang-related and are still investigating the event, Matthew said.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-4500.

