Man found shot to death in Stockton, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Stockton after a man was found shot to death Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Stockton police officers responded to Access Street & Tam O Shanter Drive regarding a report of a man down on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim deceased. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was a 33-year-old man who had been shot, according to the police department.

At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.

