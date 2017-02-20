Man grades ex's apology letter and sends it back

The men writes in an open notebook with blank pages (Photo: Thinkstock)

A college student gave a very academic response to his ex-girlfriend's apology letter.

Nick Lutz, took a red pen to the handwritten letter and graded it like an school essay, giving the note a final 'D-' mark before returning it to the sender.

However, before delivering the post break-up letter back to his former lover, he made sure to show off his work on Twitter for the internet world to see.

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back pic.twitter.com/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) February 17, 2017

The 20-year-old attends the University of Central Florida and dated his ex for about eight months, according to BBC Newsbeat.

The long letter rings with sadness and regret as the former lover blames herself for the break-up.

But Lutz is not having any of it.

Instead, he points out a introduction that is too long, missing indents, and a lack of detail for statements, such as "I never cheated on you,".

Man grades ex-girlfriend's apology letter. (Photo: Nick Lutz via Twitter)

Lutz also marks down the letter for spelling errors, correcting the word "loose" to "lose" and even highlights "useless fillers".

The clever ex, brutally adds his final thoughts on the letter stating, "Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side," also adding, "I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted."

The graded apology letter has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and received thousands of replies and reactions, even offers for a date.

.@NickLutz12 I think you're a little young for me, but this makes me want to date — not cheat on — you. — Fresh Face Splendor (@caitlincorsetti) February 18, 2017

Some people even chimed in on grammar errors Lutz had missed.

@NickLutz12 there were quite a few missing apostrophes in contractions, if you wanna count off points for that too :( 😂 — kae. (@TheKaelye) February 18, 2017

@NickLutz12 misspelled that so I say they should get a 58 pic.twitter.com/7r94U7HQnT — Rachel Green (@katiemoe_) February 18, 2017

Lutz's break-up response will likely go down in Twitter history.

Copyright 2017 KXTV