Man grades ex's apology letter and sends it back

Staff , KXTV 4:00 PM. PST February 20, 2017

A college student gave a very academic response to his ex-girlfriend's apology letter.

Nick Lutz, took a red pen to the handwritten letter and graded it like an school essay, giving the note a final 'D-' mark before returning it to the sender.

However, before delivering the post break-up letter back to his former lover, he made sure to show off his work on Twitter for the internet world to see.

The 20-year-old attends the University of Central Florida and dated his ex for about eight months, according to BBC Newsbeat.

The long letter rings with sadness and regret as the former lover blames herself for the break-up. 

But Lutz is not having any of it. 

Instead, he points out a introduction that is too long, missing indents, and a lack of detail for statements, such as "I never cheated on you,".

Lutz also marks down the letter for spelling errors, correcting the word "loose" to "lose" and even highlights "useless fillers".

The clever ex, brutally adds his final thoughts on the letter stating, "Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side," also adding, "I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted."

The graded apology letter has been retweeted more than 100,000 times and received thousands of replies and reactions, even offers for a date.

Some people even chimed in on grammar errors Lutz had missed.

Lutz's break-up response will likely go down in Twitter history.

