Man killed by gunfire in South Sacramento home

A man was found fatally wounded by gunfire inside of a South Sacramento home on Friday.

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department was called to the Enrico Boulevard residence just before 11 a.m. Deputies found the victim, who had been dead for a while, inside the home. Authorities say it appears he received gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Homicide detectives added the residence was a marijuana grow house.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said more information on the homicide will be provided when it's available.

