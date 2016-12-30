Man killed by gunfire in South Sacramento home

A man was found fatally wounded by gunfire inside of a South Sacramento home on Friday.
The Sacramento Sheriff's Department was called to the Enrico Boulevard residence just before 11 a.m. Deputies found the victim, who had been dead for a while, inside the home. Authorities say it appears he received gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
Homicide detectives added the residence was a marijuana grow house.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said more information on the homicide will be provided when it's available.
