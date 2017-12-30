Man killed in shooting at west Modesto park

(Photo: Modesto Police Department)

Modesto Police are investigating a shooting which left one man dead Saturday.

Officers responded to a call about a man shot in Mellis Park shortly after 11 a.m. and located the victim in the parking lot. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police believe the shooting had been preceded by an altercation between the victim and the suspect. The suspect fled the scene in a van before police arrived.

The victim's identity has not been released.

If you have any information, please call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.

