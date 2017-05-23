Police investigating an incident that left one man dead in West Sacramento. (Photo: ABC10)

A man is dead in West Sacramento after apparently stabbing himself in front of police, and an investigation is underway.

The West Sacramento police were called to the area of Park Boulevard near 19th Street Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a man acting erratically.

The man began throwing various items at police, refusing to comply with police orders. Officers say the man then began stabbing himself, so police attempted to subdue him with a stun gun. When that failed, they used a "less than lethal" weapon, and the man was detained.

The man stopped breathing while being treated by paramedics and later died at the scene.

Park Boulevard and at 19 Street remains closed to traffic.

