Man murdered outside Manteca Taco Bell

A suspect is still on the loose after shooting and killing an elderly man outside of a Manteca Taco Bell.

According to the Manteca Bulletin, a man in his early 60s was gunned down around 9:45 p.m. after being carjacked outside a Taco Bell located at 2050 Daniels Street.

The victim was driving a silver sedan when the gunman, described to be in his early 20s, approached him and fired three shots into the car. The suspect then proceeded to carjack another vehicle, which led to a police chase. The suspect was able to evade police, abandon the second vehicle, and flee on foot, according to the Bulletin.

The suspect is still on the loose.

