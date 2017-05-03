Man on parole arrested for burglary

Dominic Smith, 25, parolee, was charged with burglary and weapon charges. (Photo: Courtesy: Stocktn Police Department)

A man on parole was arrested by the Stockton Police Department for breaking into someone's home.

According to the Stockton Police Department, parolee Dominic Smith, a 25, has been charged with burglary and weapon charges after he allegedly broke into a home along the 1500 block of Venetian Drive.

Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, officers received a call that Smith broke into a home. Upon arrival, area residents were evacuated and SWAT team were called when the incident developed into a stand-off.

After several hours, the suspect came out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

© 2017 KXTV-TV