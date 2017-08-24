Man released from jail goes back an hour later after allegedly assualting taxi driver

A Fair Oaks man who was released from the Sacramento County Jail Thursday morning found himself behind another jail cell nearly an hour later after he allegedly assaulted a cab driver and stole his car, Folsom Police officials said.

According to police, after being released from jail for driving under the influence, Matthew Carl Griffin, 25, hailed a cab and requested to go to Fair Oaks. At some point during the ride back, Griffin directed the driver to Folsom instead.

Just before 4 a.m., Griffin allegedly punched the cab driver and took his cell phone. When the driver got out of the car to get help, Griffin drove off in the cab, police said.

Griffin and the car were found a few minutes later on Folsom Boulevard near Highway 50. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of carjacking and robbery.

The cab driver was treated at a hospital for cuts on his face, but was later released.

