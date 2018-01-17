Man reunited with teacher decades after Cleveland Elementary School shooting

Samnang Leam came from Chicago for the anniversary of the Cleveland Elementary School shootings. He was seven years old when he was injured in the shootings.

"I wanted to reach out, first of all, to meet my teacher who I was looking for for many years because I had her name wrong in my head," Leam said. "In my mind she was the hero during the school shooting. It was near Chinese New Year. We thought it was fireworks so me and my friends just sat at the playground with our fingers in our gears and just looking and then all of a sudden the kid next to me had a bullet in his stomach and then he started poking around and started looking and we saw blood and that's when everything broke loose."

He said right after there was a rush to go inside from the playground. His memory is a bit hazy but he clearly remembers the teacher who helped save him.

"I remember my teacher ran out the door and she grabbed and took me to the ambulance at the front and I never had the opportunity to thank her after all these years," Leam said.

He tried calling the school a few years ago but he got her last name wrong. He finally found her through a YouTube video of the shootings.

"It's an amazing feeling," Leam said. "Very emotional. I always felt kind of alone in this suffering and I always remembered her as the one person who picked me up and took me to safety."

