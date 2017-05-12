Man ran Madera streets in just a towel after caught with underage girl

Man seen running Madera streets in just a towel (May 11, 2017) (Photo: Courtesy Madera PD)

Madera residents called police Thursday after spotting a man running down the street wearing only a towel.

When officers and detectives with the Madera Police Department found the man, they learned he was fleeing a home where he was caught in the bedroom of an underage girl by the girl's father.

ABC30 reports the suspect is 28-year-old Gustavo Sanchez-Arciniega. He faces statutory rape charges.

The department said the father did contact police about the incident, as well as residents concerned about a man running around in a towel.

Police hope this story can serve as a reminder to parents of the importance of checking on who their children are talking to, and what relationships they are forming.

"Always be vigilant in monitoring social media, checking cell phones, and keeping open lines of communication with our families," the department posted on Facebook.

