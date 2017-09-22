Man serving 42 years to life for Del Paso Heights shooting

A judge has sentenced a man to 42 years to life after his role in a Del Paso Heights shooting in 2014, said the Sacramento County District's Attorney's Office.

The incident happened on Dec. 12, 2014 on Marysville Boulevard in Del Paso Heights. When one gang member started to fight with the victim, the victim was then thrown out of the club and was followed by Fair who then shot him in the back.

The bullet caused damage to the victim's victim’s spine and aorta, resulting in permanent paralysis, officials say.

This year on July 19, a jury found Joseph fair guilty of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. They also found that Fair personally committed the shooting causing paralysis to the victim and that he committed these offenses for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

© 2017 KXTV-TV