Man shot, killed inside vehicle in Stockton

Police lights.

A man was shot and killed inside a car in Stockton and now the police are asking for your help.

According to a press release from the Stockton Police Department, just before 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, officers received a call of shots fired along the 4700 block of Kentfield Road. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car.

At this time there is no motive or suspect information.

The Stockton Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the department at (209) 937-8377, Investigations at (209) 937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2017 KXTV-TV