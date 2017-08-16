Man shot outside of south Sacramento auto body shop identified

A man who was fatally shot at an auto body shop in south Sacramento Tuesday was identified by the county coroner as Arnulfo Soto.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's office, the 37-year-old Soto got into a fight with someone outside of an auto body shop he worked at on the 3000 block of 52nd Avenue. Soto was later shot in the upper body.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

