Man suspected of stealing car drowns while running from police

A man suspected of stealing a car drowned in the American River Saturday while trying to run from Rancho Cordova police officers, officials said.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, officers attempted to pull over two men inside a stolen vehicle just after 7 a.m near Coloma Road and Sunrise Boulevard. The driver sped off and entered Highway 50 at speeds of over 100 mph, police said.

The car chase stopped at the Howe Avenue River Access when the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. The passenger stayed and was later detained. The driver ran into the wooded area of the American River Parkway and was later seen struggling to swim across the water, police said.

The man was unconscious after rescuers were able to pull the man from the water. The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

