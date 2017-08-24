Man turns himself in after shooting near elementary school in Vacaville

Man who turned himself in after shooting in Vacaville. (Photo: Vacaville PD)

A 19-year-old man turned himself in to police after his involvement in a shooting in Vacaville, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

The incident happened near Foxboro Elementary School and the school was placed on lockdown during the police search.

Police said there was one victim who is being treated at the hospital after suffering wounds.

The suspect has since been arrested and identified as Odis Johnson, 19, who turned himself in to the Pittsburg Police Department this afternoon.

Johnson is now in Vacaville police custody.

© 2017 KXTV-TV