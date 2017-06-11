Man with BB gun taken in custody after Arden businesses evacuated

Several businesses in the Arden area were evacuated Sunday before police were able to take a man with a BB gun into custody, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., authorities received a report of a man with a shotgun inside an Arden-area office building in an elevator. Officials arrived quickly to the scene near the corner of Howe Avenue and Northrop Avenue and evacuated the building as well as the adjacent buildings.

The suspect was eventually located inside the building and taken into custody without incident. The gun in question turned out to be a BB gun, officials say.

Authorities believe the suspect is a transient and may have been under the influence.

Numerous agencies responded to the scene to assist with the incident, including the Sacramento Police Department, California Highway Patrol and Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

