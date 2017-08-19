Mandatory evacuation ordered for Yosemite's Wawona as South Fork Fire grows

(Photo: Courtesy: Yosemite Fire and Aviation)

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for Wawona Saturday in Yosemite as the South Fork Fire grew to 2,903 acres, officials said.

Residents and visitors have been ordered to evacuate all areas east of Highway 41 along Chilnualna Falls Road and Forest Drive by 4:00 p.m.

The fire, which began Aug. 13, grew yesterday as downdraft winds from thunderstorms contributed to spot fires. The fire is 10 percent contained.

A community meeting will be held at the Tenaya Lodge at 6 p.m. where air quality specialists will be available to answer residents questions regarding the effects of smoke in the area.

There are currently 528 personnel assigned to the fire, including 13 hand crews, 7 helicopters, 11 engines and 3 air tankers.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by Sept. 3.

