Mandatory evacuation reduced to evacuation warning

Photo by Kelly M. Grow/ California Department of Water Resources via Getty Images (Photo: Handout, 2017 California Department of Water Resources)

Oroville residents can return to their homes and businesses, but must be prepared to leave again should future storm runoff cause lake levels to rise again to dangerous levels, public officials said at a press conference Tuesday.

Sheriff Kory Honea said that although experts are confident that Oroville Lake levels are at manageable levels and runoff is not expected to exceed releases, due to the vagaries of weather and other variables, residents are cautioned to remain on alert for now.

"We have concluded it is safe to reduce the immediate order in place to an evacuation warning, which allows people to return to homes and businesses to resume," Honea said.

Work has been underway to shore up the emergency spillway where erosion sparked concerns that the structure would fail, sending a wall of water on the town below.

Department of Water Resources acting Director Bill Croyle said the lake level was at 887 feet, with a goal of reducing the level to 850 feet, which he hoped would be reached over the weekend, despite storms forecast later this week.

In the meantime, workers are depositing 30 tones of rock per hour in the compromised spillway to "reduce risk to acceptable levels," Croyle said, adding that he believes they are there now.

Copyright 2017 KXTV