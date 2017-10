An out of control wildfire approaches Gundlach Bundschu winery on October 9, 2017 in Sonoma, California. (Photo: Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

The Sonoma County Sheriff's have issued mandatory evacuations for some eastern areas of Sonoma Valley.

The areas under the evacuation order include Castle Road north of Lovall Valley Road and 7th Street East north of Lovall Valley Road.

Residents are being instructed to leave immediately.

For information on the fire and assistance, call the hotline at (707) 565-3856.

