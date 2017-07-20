Mandatory evacuations ordered for Auburn fire

Placer County sheriff's officials are issuing mandatory evacuation orders for the Auburn area after a fire ignited near Foresthill Bridge.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office is enforcing mandatory evacuations on the following roads:
- Oak Haven Road
- Flood Road in canyon
- Woodland Place
- Lamborn Lane
- Temple Drive
- Tierra Way
- Mountain Avenue
- Sierra Way
According to a tweet from Cal Fire NEU, firefighters are on the scene of what's being called the Stagecoach Fire. The fire is estimated to be five acres on top of the hill near the Foresthill Bridge.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.
Firefighters are on the scene of the #StagecoachFire estimated at four to five acres on top of the hill threatening structures. pic.twitter.com/8Fxr1PDTQh— CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) July 20, 2017
© 2017 KXTV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs