Mandatory evacuations ordered for Auburn fire

Firefighters are on the scene of the Stagecoach Fire, estimated at four to five acres on top of the hill threatening structures. (Photo: Courtesy: Cal Fire NEU)

Placer County sheriff's officials are issuing mandatory evacuation orders for the Auburn area after a fire ignited near Foresthill Bridge.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office is enforcing mandatory evacuations on the following roads:

Oak Haven Road

Flood Road in canyon

Woodland Place

Lamborn Lane

Temple Drive

Tierra Way

Mountain Avenue

Sierra Way

According to a tweet from Cal Fire NEU, firefighters are on the scene of what's being called the Stagecoach Fire. The fire is estimated to be five acres on top of the hill near the Foresthill Bridge.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

Firefighters are on the scene of the #StagecoachFire estimated at four to five acres on top of the hill threatening structures. pic.twitter.com/8Fxr1PDTQh — CAL FIRE NEU (@CALFIRENEU) July 20, 2017

© 2017 KXTV-TV