Manteca farmers praised as heroes for stopping levee breach

A group of Manteca farmers jumped in quickly to stop a levee breach along the San Joaquin River from widening.

San Joaquin County Office of Emergencies and local law enforcement sent out mandatory evacuations to about 500 homes in Manteca on Monday.

A levee breach along the San Joaquin River was first reported around 4 p.m. in the afternoon.

Michael Fonseca, a Manteca farmer, said the levee crack was discovered when Lathrop-Manteca firefighters was doing a routine patrol.

Right away, more than a dozen farmers mobilized their loaders, tractors, and excavators to try to stop the water from rushing through the breach.

"If it would've been open for another hour or so, it could've been devastating," said Fonseca. "Manteca farmers definitely did save [the town] from flooding.'

Fonseca credits farmers like Loren Haworth, Johnny Cardoza, and Tony Cait from stopping what could've been a disaster.

"We probably had it stopped and controlled prior to the break getting out to news media," said Fonesca. "That's how fast we got it fixed."

Fonseca said it's not the first time this has happened, and it won't be the last. In fact, they still have equipment and people on standby.

What Fonseca and other farmers said was nice to see - congressman Jeff Denham, who represents the 10th district, out on the levee. They hope it means they'll get the government support they have been needing.

"We've exhausted our resources," said Fonesca."We need that [funding]. Without it, Manteca may very much be flooded."

As of 3 p.m. on Feb.21, evacuation orders were reduced to the area south of Woodward Avenue, west of Airport way, and north of Airport Court.

Other residents were allowed to return home, although advised to be on alert in case anything changes.

Red Cross set up an emergency shelter at Lathrop Community Center, 15557 5th St, Lathrop, CA.

