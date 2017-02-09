Manteca names its first female police chief

Photo of new police chief Jodie Estarziau. (Photo: Courtesy: City of Manteca)

Manteca Police Lt. Jodie Estarziau is being promoted to chief, making her the first female police in the town's history.

According to a press release by the city of Manteca, Acting City Manager Greg Showerman announced the appointment of Estarziau as the new Police Chief, and Kyle Shipherd as the new Fire Chief, at the city's most recent council meeting.

Estarziau began her law enforcement career at 16 years old when she joined the Manteca Police Cadet Corps while attending Ripon High School. Since that time, she's has held various positions within the department, including dispatcher, community services officer, and police officer. She's been a member of the department's hostage negotiation team, a field training officer and part of the Mounted Patrol...with her horse Stanley!.

In 2008, she was promoted to Sergeant and in 2011 she became the Administrative Sergeant. In 2016 she was promoted to Lieutenant.

