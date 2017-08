Surveillance footage of mail theft. (Photo: Courtesy: Manteca Police Department)

The Manteca Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying potential suspects connected to recent mail thefts.

According to a Facebook post, the subjects were captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Montoya at 209-456-8203 or email him at amontoya@ci.manteca.ca.us.

