Manteca VFW wages war with vandals

Caron Perry, commander of Manteca VFW Post 6311 holds a flag vandalized last week. (Photo: ABC10)

Carlon Perry is a combat veteran of the Korean War.

“I wouldn’t say I miss it. I’m glad to be home. I’m glad to be here in the good old USA," Perry said.

Perry is commander of VFW Post 6311 in Manteca.

Now, he's waging a different war: those who served versus those who take.

“Almost makes me want to take care of them like we did overseas when we were fighting for our freedom,” Perry said.

For over a year since the new VFW post 6311 opened, vandals have been stealing plants, wire and vandalizing walls.

The damage is estimated in the thousands

Vandals even tried to steal the post’s flag.

Instead, they left the flag damaged and tattered, barely hanging above ground.

“For people to disrespect our place like that, we take it personal, it’s personal," said Vietnam Navy Veteran Ed Burroughs.

“You have all these guys that come by here that want to help themselves to what they have no right to take," said Don Jaramillo.

Jaramillo was shot in the back as crew chief of a Vietnam War Huey helicopter.

He wears the bullet that was extracted on a necklace.

When Laurie Nunemaker heard about the veteran’s plight she bought 40 plants and spent 4 hours putting them in the ground.

“It was the right thing to do, right thing to do. It didn’t feel like any buh bam moment. It was like, I can do that," Nunemaker said.

The city of Manteca paid for and built the $1.4 million post.

A 40 year lease at just a dollar a year, the catch: veterans must maintain the building and its grounds.

“A number of our members would like to be on the roof with shotguns and when they steal something fill their rear ends with rock salt," Perry said.

Copyright 2016 KXTV