Police search for driver involved in fatal crash in Manteca

Police lights.

A man has died after a car crash Wednesday night in Manteca, and police are still looking for the driver of one of the cars involved.

Manteca police were sent to the area near Woodward Road and McKinley Avenue on a report of a car collision just after 10:30 p.m., police said.

Emergency response crews along with police arrived and found the two cars, a GMC Yukon and a Toyota Camry, about 300 yards west of McKinley Ave.

The passenger in the Yukon was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment; however, the driver ran from the scene, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Camry required extrication from the car. The passenger was later pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police are still looking for the driver of the Yukon.

