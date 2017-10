Fires continue to rage in Northern California's wine country on Monday. (KGO-TV) (Photo: Cave, Anthony)

Firefighters are busy battling dozens of fires across California. A map from Cal Fire shows about 60 active fires stretched across the state.

Most of the fires are burning in Northern California, including massive fires in wine country along with growing fires in Yuba, Nevada and Butte counties.

