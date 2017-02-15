Marysville Bok Kai Temple worshipers believe they can stop the flood

Taken from pkg Bok Kai Temple in Marysville

Prayer warriors said at the Bok Kai Temple in Marysville, prayers are answered.

"This is a very good temple not just history, God is powerful here." one worshiper said.

Although many of the worshippers left town, Larry Bird who helps maintain the alter said they left to respect authority. Bird told ABC10 that they believe the deities at the temple can control the weather and Oroville Dam from breaking.

"Their belief is the dragons can control the flood, so since they have been here they have haven't had a flood." Bird said.

Bird stayed behind in Marysville with his wife. He volunteers at the temple and Chinese school down the street.

Around the alter there are coils of incense burning, Bird said the temple is at work.

"This not only drives the evil spirits away but brings their energy up into the heavens." he said.

After the evacuation order for Marysville was changed from mandatory to voluntary, Bird said he thinks the prayer and rituals are working.

"You really don't know, you do it by faith and don't know how it affects everyone else," Bird said.

